Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a positive rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.63.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

