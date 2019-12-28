Reviewing BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zions Bancorporation NA and BancFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation NA $3.03 billion 2.89 $884.00 million $4.08 12.62 BancFirst $428.40 million 4.83 $125.81 million $3.82 16.58

Zions Bancorporation NA has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. Zions Bancorporation NA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zions Bancorporation NA has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation NA and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation NA 26.50% 12.27% 1.23% BancFirst 28.48% 14.27% 1.72%

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation NA pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Zions Bancorporation NA pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation NA has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and BancFirst has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation NA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zions Bancorporation NA and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation NA 1 8 6 1 2.44 BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00

Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.97%. Given Zions Bancorporation NA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation NA is more favorable than BancFirst.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation NA beats BancFirst on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 433 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

