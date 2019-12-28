SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.86 ($10.30).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFQ shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

SFQ stock opened at €7.44 ($8.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.15. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12-month low of €6.10 ($7.09) and a 12-month high of €11.82 ($13.74). The firm has a market cap of $337.51 million and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.11.

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

