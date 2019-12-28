Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

ECA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on Encana in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. CIBC downgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research cut Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,211.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,831.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Encana in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Encana during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Encana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encana by 1,244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encana stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Encana has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

