Analyzing Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Pacific Booker Minerals (NYSE:PBMLF)

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of -1.29, indicating that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Hudbay Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.47 billion 0.73 $85.42 million $0.39 10.51

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and Hudbay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudbay Minerals 0 6 2 0 2.25

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus target price of $8.06, indicating a potential upside of 96.65%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -1.37% -1.36% Hudbay Minerals -27.35% -0.71% -0.32%

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

