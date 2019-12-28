Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.27 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

