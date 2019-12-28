Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NYSE TSM opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,176,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 225.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,407,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,062 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 128.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,352,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,657 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

