Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
NYSE TSM opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,176,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 225.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,407,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,062 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 128.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,352,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,657 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
