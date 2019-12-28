SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) vs. HCP (NYSE:HCP) Critical Review

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and HCP (NYSE:HCP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and HCP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 15.37% 3.18% 1.45% HCP 43.66% 12.78% 6.24%

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCP has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and HCP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.23 billion 6.03 $258.65 million $6.62 13.97 HCP $1.85 billion 8.96 $1.06 billion $1.82 18.52

HCP has higher revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. HCP pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SL Green Realty pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCP pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SL Green Realty and HCP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 2 4 7 0 2.38 HCP 0 1 9 0 2.90

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $94.53, suggesting a potential upside of 2.25%. HCP has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.31%. Given HCP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HCP is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of HCP shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of HCP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HCP beats SL Green Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 18.7 million square feet of buildings securing debt and preferred equity investments. In addition, SL Green held ownership interests in 7 suburban properties comprised of 15 suburban buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet in Brooklyn, Westchester County, and Connecticut.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

