Analyzing Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) & RenovaCare (NASDAQ:RCAR)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -4.02% -35.92% -3.91% RenovaCare N/A -19.05% -18.52%

Accuray has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Accuray and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 2 0 0 2.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accuray presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Accuray’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accuray and RenovaCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $418.79 million 0.60 -$16.43 million ($0.15) -18.80 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A

RenovaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accuray.

Summary

Accuray beats RenovaCare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

