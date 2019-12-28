Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

GDP opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 250,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.