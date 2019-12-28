Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDP. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodrich Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.