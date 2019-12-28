KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

