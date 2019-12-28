American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) versus Lamar Advertising (NYSE:LAMR) Head to Head Contrast

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lamar Advertising and American Assets Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.63 billion 5.48 $305.23 million $5.50 16.13 American Assets Trust $330.87 million 8.20 $27.20 million $2.09 21.65

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lamar Advertising and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Assets Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus price target of $83.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.87%. American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.39%. Given American Assets Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lamar Advertising pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Assets Trust pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 21.23% 32.10% 6.61% American Assets Trust 11.29% 3.77% 1.59%

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Lamar Advertising on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,100 displays.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc. (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.7 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

