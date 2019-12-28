Head-To-Head Contrast: Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) & Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sorl Auto Parts has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sorl Auto Parts and Dorman Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorl Auto Parts 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorman Products 0 3 0 0 2.00

Dorman Products has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.15%. Given Dorman Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than Sorl Auto Parts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Dorman Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sorl Auto Parts and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorl Auto Parts 4.32% 10.21% 2.89% Dorman Products 9.96% 14.23% 11.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sorl Auto Parts and Dorman Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorl Auto Parts $468.05 million 0.18 $12.74 million $1.23 3.61 Dorman Products $973.71 million 2.53 $133.60 million $4.20 17.88

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Sorl Auto Parts. Sorl Auto Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Sorl Auto Parts on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. The company offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. markets its products under the SORL brand through authorized distributors. The company exports its products to approximately 104 countries and regions. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rui'an, the People's Republic of China.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products. In addition, it offers solutions for rugged duty and fleet applications; replacement chassis part solutions; brake hardware products; electrical components; and application specific repair hardware products. The company provides its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, HD Solutions, Premium Chassis, Premium, Premium RD, MAS, FirstStop, ConductTite, and AutoGrade brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

