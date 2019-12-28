Critical Review: CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) vs. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextEra Energy and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 16.92% 10.59% 3.72% CenterPoint Energy 6.23% 14.51% 2.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NextEra Energy and CenterPoint Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 1 11 0 2.92 CenterPoint Energy 0 8 6 0 2.43

NextEra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $234.17, indicating a potential downside of 3.44%. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus target price of $28.54, indicating a potential upside of 6.05%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy and CenterPoint Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $16.73 billion 7.09 $6.64 billion $7.70 31.49 CenterPoint Energy $10.59 billion 1.28 $368.00 million $1.60 16.82

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CenterPoint Energy. CenterPoint Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NextEra Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NextEra Energy pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CenterPoint Energy pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats CenterPoint Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of February 16, 2018, the company operated approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 5 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 75,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and approximately 620 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 235 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,338 megavolt amperes; and 15 regional service centers located on a total of 332 acres of land. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas; provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers; and offers unregulated services comprising residential appliance repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned approximately 76,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains. The company's Energy Services segment provides physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers, and electric and natural gas utilities; natural gas management services; and physical delivery services, as well as procures and optimizes transportation and storage assets. As of December 31, 20118, it owned and operated 200 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana and Texas; and leases transportation capacity on various interstate and intrastate pipelines, and storage. Its Midstream Investment segment offers natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.