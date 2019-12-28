Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) versus Electrameccanica Vehicles (OTCMKTS:SOLO) Financial Survey

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles -4,112.97% -70.32% -46.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $661.40 million 7.80 $879.54 million $1.74 5.87 Electrameccanica Vehicles $600,000.00 132.14 -$7.74 million ($0.39) -5.49

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brilliance China Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brilliance China Automotive and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 3 0 2.75

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 164.80%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include mouldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, interior decoration products, and engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also offers sport activity vehicles. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

