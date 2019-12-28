Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on OFIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $845,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,726. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 103.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 813,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 413,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1,801.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $46.02 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $889.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

