Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CIB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,406,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 103.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,037,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,557,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bancolombia by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after buying an additional 148,718 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

