Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.03.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $311,230,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,275,040 shares of company stock worth $319,128,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FND opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.