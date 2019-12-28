Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.75

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 35728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

BOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $432,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,804,000 after purchasing an additional 562,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 413,768 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 118.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 321,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 49.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 255,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $8,653,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

