Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $233.79

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $233.79 and last traded at $233.74, with a volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.12.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.