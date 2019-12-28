Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $233.79

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $233.79 and last traded at $233.74, with a volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.54.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.
About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)
Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.
