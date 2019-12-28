Analysts Expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will announce ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.77). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,066,806.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $75,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $97.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Carvana has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $99.19.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.