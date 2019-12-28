CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.02

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.02 and last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 19634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $8,788,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

