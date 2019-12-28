Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.73. Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 47,294 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Shares Gap Up to $0.73
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Shares Gap Up to $0.73
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Price Up 5.9%
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Price Up 5.9%
Mammoth Energy Services Trading 9.8% Higher
Mammoth Energy Services Trading 9.8% Higher
Orange Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.53
Orange Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.53
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Hits New 1-Year High at $152.52
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Hits New 1-Year High at $152.52


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report