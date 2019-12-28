Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.73. Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 47,294 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

