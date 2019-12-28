ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.34, approximately 68,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 131,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

