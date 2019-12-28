Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $2.02, 10,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 330,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUSK. Johnson Rice downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $99.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wexford Capital Lp bought 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $48,829.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 718.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 31.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 462,224 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.