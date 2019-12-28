Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.53

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 18510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. Bank of America cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orange by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

