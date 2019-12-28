Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHAT shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.84.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). Analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier bought 1,052,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $24,799,986.36.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

