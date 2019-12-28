iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.52

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.52 and last traded at $152.52, with a volume of 5119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.62.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6597 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYG)
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.
