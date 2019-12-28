iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.52

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.52 and last traded at $152.52, with a volume of 5119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.76.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6597 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 958.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 78.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYG)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.