iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.47

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $210.47 and last traded at $210.46, with a volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.1513 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IXN)

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

