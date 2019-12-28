iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.47

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $210.47 and last traded at $210.46, with a volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.11.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.01.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.1513 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IXN)
iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.
