Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) will report earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.02). VERONA PHARMA P/S reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNA. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.98. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

