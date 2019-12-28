Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.26

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 7995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Several research firms have commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $29.00 target price on shares of Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. Veritex had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritex news, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock worth $615,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Veritex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 527.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after buying an additional 846,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

