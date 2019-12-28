QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.04

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.04 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.59 and a beta of 0.92.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter. QAD had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QAD were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

