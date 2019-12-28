SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.65

Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.65 and last traded at $85.48, with a volume of 20018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.38.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

Get SYSCO alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,743 shares of company stock worth $17,979,481 in the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.