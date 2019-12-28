Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.62

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.62 and last traded at $95.25, with a volume of 1736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average is $85.32.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.