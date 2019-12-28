Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $350.53

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $350.53 and last traded at $350.11, with a volume of 7212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $348.60.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.47 and its 200 day moving average is $322.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $12.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
