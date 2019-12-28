Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $350.53

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $350.53 and last traded at $350.11, with a volume of 7212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $348.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.47 and its 200 day moving average is $322.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $12.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

