iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.26

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.26 and last traded at $130.26, with a volume of 15621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

