iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.26

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.26 and last traded at $130.26, with a volume of 15621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.92.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
