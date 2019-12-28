Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Decreases By 18.9%

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHF. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, National Securities upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $4,667,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

WHF opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $274.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 94.67%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

