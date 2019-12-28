Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 187,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $4.06.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 694.31% and a negative return on equity of 462.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

