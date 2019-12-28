Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 28th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

YNDX opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $20.15. Yandex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $45.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yandex by 450.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,658,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633,061 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,541,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,484,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,106,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,057,000 after buying an additional 863,530 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

