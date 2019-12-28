Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Update

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 28th total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Watford in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watford presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Watford alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. Watford has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Watford had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Watford will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Watford by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Watford by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watford by 36.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 90,346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Watford by 837.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.