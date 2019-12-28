Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Update

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 28th total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
WTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Watford in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watford presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.
Shares of NASDAQ WTRE opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. Watford has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Watford by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Watford by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watford by 36.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 90,346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Watford by 837.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
About Watford
Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.