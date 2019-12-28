ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 28th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.14% of ZK International Group worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. ZK International Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

