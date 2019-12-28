Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the November 28th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 1,050.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter worth $42,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XBIO opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

