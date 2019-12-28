Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the November 28th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 1,050.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter worth $42,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XBIO opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Shares Gap Up to $0.73
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Shares Gap Up to $0.73
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Price Up 5.9%
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Price Up 5.9%
Mammoth Energy Services Trading 9.8% Higher
Mammoth Energy Services Trading 9.8% Higher
Orange Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.53
Orange Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.53
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Hits New 1-Year High at $152.52
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Hits New 1-Year High at $152.52


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report