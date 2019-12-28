Short Interest in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Grows By 17.4%

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on XENT. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $784.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.78. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 34.19% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $551,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 434.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 381,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

