Short Interest in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Declines By 25.3%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 28th total of 760,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $350.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.