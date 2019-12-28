Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Qiagen by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,011,000 after purchasing an additional 487,844 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

