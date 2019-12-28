OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTSKY opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

