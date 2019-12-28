Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $111.80 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average is $99.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ray Parkinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $152,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Krouse sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $54,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,412. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.