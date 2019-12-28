MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.72. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 105.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

