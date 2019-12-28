Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Hold

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $11.79 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, insider Berrie David 1,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 9,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 995.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

